BLM’s Rock Springs Decision Draws Criticism

ROCK SPRINGS – With the Bureau of Land Management issuing its record of decision on the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan Friday afternoon, Wyoming politicians have been quick to criticize the federal agency.

Eric Bingham, Sweetwater County’s Land Use Director only had a few moments to review the record of decision prior to Gov. Mark Gordon’s meeting with Sweetwater County commissioners and area legislators Friday but didn’t see any changes on the BLM’s maps in its management plan from its previous proposals, saying the agency didn’t listen to local or state input.

The record of decision was preceded by a rejection of Gordon’s appeal to his consistency review, which also drew criticism from Gordon.

“The Biden Administration’s BLM did everything within its power to push this out the door before President Trump takes office and their director leaves for a position with an environmental group. While it is not surprising that Wyoming’s comments were figuratively dumped in the trash, it is disappointing that all of Wyoming’s work over the years, between state agencies, impacted counties, concerned citizens, and interest groups, is left with this parting shot from the Biden Administration,” Gordon said in a statement. “I am absolutely committed to reviewing and pursuing all the options we have to claw back this misguided ROD. With President Trump in office, former Governor Burgum at the head of the Department of the Interior, and a Republican Senate and House, I am confident that we will have the ability to finish the job and right a course that has been so far off track over the last four years.”

Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, called the BLM’s record of decision “a blatant overreach and mismanagement of our public lands.” Larson joined other legislators in speaking with Gordon Friday about the next steps available to the state as it positions itself to challenge the record of decision.

“I remain fully committed to supporting state policies and funding that prioritize local control of our lands, protect public access, and push back against the federal government’s overreach. Together, we can chart a better course for the management of our public lands without resorting to destructive measures,” Larson said in a statement.

The BLM’s record of decision does have support as well, with the Alliance for Historic Wyoming applauding aspects of the plan, saying it makes improvements to historic trails and sites.

“Today is a memorable day for southwest Wyoming’s remaining segments of national historic trails and many other cultural sites. The BLM has designed some forward-thinking management for the landscapes crossed by the most intact portion of the historic trails and established an important viewshed corridor. This will help ensure future generations are able to experience some of the most significant parts of the trails much as they are today, and much as they were when they were first used by travelers,” Alliance for Historic Wyoming’s Executive Director Megan Stanfill said in a statement.