Block Heater Causes Vehicle Fire in Green River Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department (GRFD) responded to a vehicle fire that threatened a home Tuesday morning.

The GRFD, along with Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance, were dispatched to the vehicle fire at approximately 9:37 a.m. The fire crew quickly extinguished the fire which was contained to the original vehicle.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from the block heater on the Chevy Duramax pickup, according to a GRFD Facebook post. GRFD Lieutenant Casey Kendall, who is also an electrician, assisted with the investigation.

Kendall stated that the engine block heater draws a lot of power to operate noting that there was a break in the insulation which caused the heater to short out.

GRFD photo

The GRFD would like to remind everyone to pay attention to engine block heaters, and plumbing heat tape as these appliances can become extremely hot. Additionally, years of use and animals chewing on the cords can create electrical hazards.