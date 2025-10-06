Blocked Punts Doom Wyoming in 31-17 Homecoming Loss to UNLV

LARAMIE — Two blocked punts returned for touchdowns proved costly for Wyoming on Saturday, as UNLV handed the Cowboys a 31-17 loss in the Mountain West opener inside a hail-covered War Memorial Stadium.

The Rebels capitalized on both special teams scores in the first half to build a 24-3 halftime lead, and Wyoming couldn’t recover.

The Cowboys totaled 356 yards of offense, with 254 yards through the air and 102 on the ground. UNLV managed 254 total yards, including just 102 passing. Wyoming held the Rebels to 167 yards through three quarters.

Running back Sam Scott led the Cowboys with 49 rushing yards and added two receptions for 45 yards, including a key 36-yard catch on a screen play. Freshman wide receiver Deion DeBlanc added 26 rushing yards and scored on a 12-yard run to open the second half. He also recorded one reception.

Quarterback Kaden Anderson completed 25 of 46 passes for 254 yards, finding 13 different receivers.

Safety Jones Thomas tied his career high with eight tackles and added a tackle for loss to lead the defense. Safety Andrew Johnson and linebacker Evan Eller each recorded six tackles. Eller added a sack and recovered a fumble.

Wyoming struck first after forcing a turnover on the opening play of the game. Linebacker Brayden Johnson stripped the ball on a flea flicker, and Eller recovered deep in UNLV territory. Erik Sandvik then hit a 36-yard field goal to give the Cowboys an early 3-0 lead.

UNLV responded quickly with a six-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run from Keyvone Lee to make it 7-3. Minutes later, the Rebels blocked a punt and returned it for a score to extend the lead to 14-3. A 36-yard field goal pushed the advantage to 17-3 later in the first quarter.

In the closing seconds of the second quarter, UNLV blocked another punt and returned it for a touchdown to make it 24-3 at halftime.

Wyoming opened the third quarter with a five-play, 75-yard drive capped by DeBlanc’s 12-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 24-10. But UNLV responded with a 10-play, five-minute drive in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 31-10.

Tight end Justi Erb caught his first career touchdown late in the game, and Wyoming recovered the ensuing onside kick. But the Rebels’ defense held firm to seal the 31-17 win.

Jai’Den Thomas led UNLV with 94 rushing yards and added a touchdown reception. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 102 yards and one score.

Wyoming (2-3, 0-1 MW) returns to action next Saturday, hosting San Jose State at 5 p.m. inside War Memorial Stadium.