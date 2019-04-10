Blowing Snow with a High Near 30

Cooler and unsettled weather has moved in, and most locations have changed over to all snow at this point. Snow will continue through the day and night East of the Divide, abating by Thursday. West of the Divide will see some improvement in conditions today. Gusty north winds will develop across the area and temperatures will not make it into the 40s today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Snow, mainly before 5pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 4pm. High near 30. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Advertisement - Story continues below...