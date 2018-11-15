Blowout Sale on Used Sleds at Rocky Mtn. Powersports

Rocky Mountain Powersports is having a BLOWOUT SALE on their in-stock Used Sleds. These new-to-you sleds will not last long!
2005 Ski-Doo 151” 800
This 2005 Summit would make a great sled to take ice fishing or even do some back-country riding on! However it would be a great, stable sled for the trails as well! 3302 miles on this bad boy as well as an after-market muffler!
2016 Ski-Doo Summit X 163”
This Summit is super clean! ELECTRIC START!! Only 1032 miles on this mean machine!
2015 Ski-Doo Summit 800 163”
Another super clean summit we have! Only 2500 miles! After-market muffler! You have to come check this one out!
2012 Ski-Doo Summit 800 154”
ELECTRIC START!!! This sled is the X package so it’s loaded! Only 2900 miles! This sled is ready to rip and is in great shape!
2016 Ski-Doo 800 163
This sled has been babied since day 1! only 1424 miles! this sled is ready rip!
2016 Ski-Doo X T3 174″ 800
Best looking yellow 174″ around, hands down! And for the price, you can’t turn this sled down!
2017 Ski-Doo Summit 850 165″
Only 1500 miles on this cherry! Big windshield to block the snow or cold air trying to get you cold! Sled is still in amazing shape!
2015 Ski-Doo Summit 800 174″
The sled that started it all. This was the first sled with a factory option 174″ track. With the three inch paddles it’s amazing, the size of the trench you can dig for your buddies!
2009 Ski-Doo Summit X 800 163″
3587 miles! This sled is ready to rip!
2014 Ski-Doo Summit 800 154″
This red and white summit 800 is one sharp looking sled! 2189 miles on this sled!
2011 Ski-Doo Summit 800 163′
Very clean 2011 Summit. ONLY 1260 miles, this sled has plenty of life in it
2009 Ski-Doo Summit X 800 163″
This sled is CRAZY! E-Z Ryde rear suspension as well as Exit front shocks and an after-market muffler!
2017 Ski-Doo 850 E-Start
This 2017 Summit 850 is fully pimped out! Tons of powder coating done to make this sled look unique and sick! This sled is electric start as well as rope start, also equipped with the blower for the belt cooling system! This sled has 3149 miles!
Call 307-382-9618 for the best price on these sleds or come down to Rocky Mountain Powersports at 511 5th street in Rock Springs!
