Blue Cross Blue Shield Helps You Navigate 2026 Health Options—OPEN ENROLLMENT STARTS NOW

Finding health insurance can be a challenge, but this year’s open enrollment season is especially tough due to recent federal changes. Fortunately, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is here to help. As Wyoming’s largest and only local health insurer, BCBSWY understands the state’s unique health care needs and offers a range of plans for individuals, families, businesses, and those needing Medicare options — making coverage more accessible when it matters most.

Now is the time to renew your health coverage and choose a plan that better fits your life and future. Do not wait—enrolling now ensures your coverage begins January 1 and prevents any gaps in care. Even with uncertainty around premiums, it is important to stay engaged and sign up. You will still have opportunities to adjust your plan later if updates and credits take effect. Choosing BCBSWY means trusted, local support, national coverage, access to quality care, wellness programs, and 24/7 Telehealth—backed by 80 years of experience serving Wyoming communities.

For peace of mind, it is vital to consider the state’s only insurance plan rooted in Wyoming. When you enroll with BCBSWY, your journey is just beginning. From no-cost personalized nutrition and weight loss coaching to support from in-state customer service agents, BCBSWY is your partner in health. While our national association continues to work with leaders in Washington to promote affordable coverage, we are closely monitoring these developments to ensure Wyoming members stay informed and supported.

It all starts with a plan. Make your plan with BCBSWY.

Everything You Need to Know About 2026 Open Enrollment

Open Enrollment is now. Enroll or make changes by December 15 for coverage to take effect January 1, 2026. The final day to enroll for 2026 coverage is January 15, with coverage starting February 1, 2026.

What is Open Enrollment?

Open Enrollment is the annual window to purchase, change, or renew health insurance coverage.

Depending on circumstances, opportunities to enroll after the annual window period are limited.

Where is Open Enrollment?

Shop 2026 plans here

Call 1-800-851-2227

BCBSWY Member Centers are available for in-person enrollment.

When is Open Enrollment?

Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan. 15, 2026 Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2026, if enrolled by Dec. 15, 2025 Coverage begins Feb. 1, 2026, if enrolled between Dec. 16, 2025, and Jan. 15, 2026



Prepare for Open Enrollment To make the enrollment process faster and smoother, shoppers need to have the following information ready, or download this checklist:

Social Security numbers for all enrollees

An estimate of 2026 income

Details about dependents to be covered

Anticipated medical needs

BCBSWY is happy to help. Those in need of personalized guidance can call a local BCBSWY expert at 800-851-2227 for assistance in finding the right coverage. About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is a community-based, not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Rooted in Wyoming for 80 years, our mission is to provide our members with access to local health insurance solutions that prioritize health, care, and well-being for those who call Wyoming home. With eight locations across Wyoming, we provide hometown service to residents and businesses while serving people and non-profit organizations in our communities and around the state.

Visit BCBSWY.com anytime or call 1-800-851-2227 to explore coverage options and learn more about BCBSWY’s services, rewards, and new telehealth access.