Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Launches Education Events

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is excited to announce community-based educational seminars about Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace options. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming believes consumers should be educated about their Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace options heading into open enrollment this fall. As Wyoming’s only local health insurance carrier, BCBSWY is uniquely positioned to offer helpful educational events statewide.

These free informational sessions will clearly explain plan options and help Wyoming residents make informed decisions before their Medicare enrollment periods, if they are Medicare-eligible, and before the upcoming Open Enrollment season for all other individual, family and group plans. Events will cover important topics including:

Health Insurance Marketplace: What is the Health Insurance Marketplace and how can it help me? How do I access the Health Insurance Marketplace? Can I qualify for financial assistance or tax credits? What options are available to me on the Health Insurance Marketplace? Can I lower my out-of-pocket medical costs through Health Insurance Marketplace plans?

Medicare Basics: Learn about Original Medicare, learn what plans fit your needs and get answers to your important questions: Who is eligible? When do I enroll? What happens if I miss the Initial Enrollment Period? Am I automatically enrolled when I reach the age of 65? Will I still pay for some parts of Medicare, even if other parts cost me nothing?

Wyoming’s size and relatively small population, its independent spirit and rural landscape mean that the Health Insurance Marketplace can affect state residents differently than it does in larger urban areas across the nation. But BCBSWY believes it is important that everyone know as much as possible about what is available to them—particularly in underserved or lower income groups. The same is true of Medicare. Knowing that telehealth, weight loss and diabetes support programs may also be available online can also help in situations where travel distances present challenges.

“Providing these events is part of our local service,” said Jon Adam, BCBSWY’s Director of Sales Learning and Performance. “Our agents live and work in the communities they serve, so we’re always ready to answer questions on these important health care topics from our members and neighbors.”

“As an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming has the ability to offer high-value tailored solutions to individuals, families and employers,” adds BCBSWY President & CEO Diane Gore, “but we firmly believe our strength comes from our roots, and from nearly 80 years of being a part of this state.”

Providing health care education is a natural extension of two key company values: community engagement and building trust. By actively contributing to the local community, with an unwavering commitment to doing what is right for Wyoming, BCBSWY helps ensure the well-being and prosperity of all who call Wyoming home.

