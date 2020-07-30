Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Lends Support to WY Non-Profits

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming knows our small state thrives when everyone comes together to help others and BCBSWY recently joined in supporting Wyoming non-profit organizations.

By teaming up with WyoGives, BCBSWY encouraged their employees to contribute to a cause that they’re passionate about and BCBSWY committed to match it. They are pleased to announce their employees donated more than $9,000 to 63 organizations across Wyoming. The total contribution, with the BCBSWY match, was just over $18,000.

“We’re all stakeholders in making sure our communities are places we want to live, raise families, watch grandkids grow up in, and this is just one more way we can do our part.” Diane Gore, President and CEO of BCBSWY

Recently, BCBSWY also expanded their employee volunteerism program to include paid volunteer time-off. Marisa Beahm serves as the coordinator for BCBSWY BlueCares and is a frequent community volunteer. She says “Volunteering helps me stay grounded and connected with my community, and it gives me a chance to contribute to kind of community and world that I want to live in where all human beings have a roof over their head, food in their belly and a support system.” BCBSWY wants to encourage and support all efforts to help Wyoming communities—because together, we can all make a difference.

About BCBS Wyoming Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is a not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Rooted in Wyoming for 75 years, BCBSWY provides access to high quality health care coverage, services and programs to help our members make the best health care decisions and get the best care. With 10 locations across Wyoming, we provide hometown service to residents and businesses while serving people and charitable organizations in communities around the state. Learn more about us at BCBSWY.com.