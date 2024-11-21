Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Announces Move of Rock Springs

Office Ribbon Cutting and Open House Set for December 5

New Location: 2620 Commercial Way, Suite 110, Rock Springs, WY

Event Date: Thurs., December 5, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. MST

Move Date: Nov. 18, 2024, BCBSWY will no longer be at the 1471 Dewar Dr., Ste. 144 location.

Local Service • 24/7 Telehealth • Quality Care • NEW Member Reward

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is pleased to announce the relocation of its Rock Springs Member Center to a new, convenient location at 2620 Commercial Way, Suite 110. To celebrate the move, BCBSWY invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 5 p.m., Thurs., Dec. 5. Join us to tour the new facility, learn more about the services BCBSWY provides, and enjoy refreshments with fellow community members.

BCBSWY is Wyoming’s only local health insurance provider, serving residents for nearly 80 years with a mission to provide quality, accessible, and affordable health care. As the 2025 Open Enrollment period is underway, now is an excellent time for Wyoming residents to explore their health insurance options and renew or find coverage tailored to their unique needs.

For those living in Wyoming, it is vital to consider and enroll in the state’s only homegrown insurance plan. It is important to remember that after signing up, the journey as a Blue Member is just beginning. From no cost personalized nutrition and weight loss coaching, to support from in-state customer service agents, Blue Members are entering into a caring partnership with BCBSWY. And NEW in 2025, eligible Blue Member adults receive an annual $100 exam reward.

To secure a personal appointment, stop by the new BCBSWY Member Center in Rock Springs or call +1-307-448-9053.

Hours: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., closed Sat. & Sun.

It all starts with a plan. You have a choice…choose Blue.

Everything You Need to Know About 2025 Open Enrollment

Open Enrollment for 2025 health insurance is available until Jan. 15, 2025.

What is Open Enrollment?

Open Enrollment is the annual window to purchase, change, or renew health insurance coverage.

Depending on circumstances, opportunities to enroll after the annual window period are limited.

Where is Open Enrollment?

Visit www.BCBSWY.com/coverage_options/ind_family-blueselect/ to explore options or shop now at Shop.WyomingBlue.com

Call 1-800-851-2227.

BCBSWY Member Centers are available for in-person enrollment.

When is Open Enrollment?

Nov. 1, 2024 – Jan. 15, 2025 Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2025, if enrolled by Dec. 15, 2024. Coverage begins Feb. 1, 2025, if enrolled between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 15, 2025.



How does BCBSWY provide local service? BCBSWY is based in Cheyenne with 8 Member Centers across the state. As friends and neighbors, BCBSWY is Wyoming’s only local, homegrown insurance plan. Most BCBSWY employees are enrolled in the plan, providing first-hand, experienced health insurance support.

What is 24/7 Telehealth? Telehealth, powered by MDLive, offers Urgent Care for illness, injury, or mental health. Visits are typically in as little as 10 minutes after scheduling an appointment, saving time, and providing peace of mind. Licensed professionals provide illness and injury support. Mental health solutions are provided by licensed therapists for depression, trauma, and more.

How to receive the $100 reward? Eligible BlueSelect contract holders and their spouses who complete their annual wellness exam before the end of 2025 will receive a $100 Amazon® gift card. This will be sent after an annual wellness claim is successfully processed by BCBSWY. Gift cards are mailed, so ensuring the mailing address is current is important.

Prepare for Open Enrollment

To make the enrollment process faster and smoother, shoppers need to have the following information ready:

Social Security numbers for all enrollees

An estimate of 2025 income

Details about dependents to be covered

Anticipated medical needs

Visit BCBSWY.com anytime or call 1-800-851-2227 to explore coverage options and learn more about BCBSWY’s services, rewards, and new telehealth access.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is a nonprofit, community-based health insurer committed to providing high-quality care and supporting the well-being of Wyoming residents. With nine Member Centers throughout the state, BCBSWY ensures local, accessible support for health insurance needs. Learn more at BCBSWY.com. For additional questions, contact BCBSWY at +1 800-442-2376.© 2024 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming