Blustery with a High Near 27

The cold front will continue to move southward across the Cowboy State with snow ending from north to south by late afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will be significantly colder today and tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect this morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Snow showers, mainly before noon. High near 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 18. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Thanksgiving Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.