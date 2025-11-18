Board of County Commissioners To Reconvene Hearing for Special District

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will reconvene for a hearing regarding a petition to form a special improvement district with Lincoln County after concerns of a possible issue with legal advertising.

The landowners of the proposed special district withdrew their petition.

“The parties recognize the administrative errors in public noticing and lack of bi-county coordination as a key element to this request,” a letter to the Board said.

A joint order notes the landowners submitted a written request to withdraw the petition, which, if approved, would result in the proposal failing.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.