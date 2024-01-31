Board Plans to Discuss Superintendent Applications at Feb. 6 Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS – An executive session of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will take place during a special meeting Feb. 6 to discuss applications for the district superintendent post.

The district announced the meeting through a Parentsquare email Tuesday afternoon. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building and will recess into an executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters. The meeting won’t be streamed and public comments won’t be accepted during the meeting. The board also anticipates it won’t take any actions following the executive session.

Wyoming laws allow public governing bodies like the district’s board of trustees to discuss certain topics behind closed doors. The list of executive session topics allowable by state statute include legal and personnel matters.

While the announcement itself does not indicate what the board will discuss, reviewing applications for the district’s superintendent position will be part of that agenda. During a special meeting last week, Executive Director of the Wyoming School Boards Association Brian Farmer made numerous mentions to the Feb. 6 meeting where he would assist the board. The process the board plans to follow will include public participation once it selects the finalists board members want to interview in person. The full list of applicants won’t be made public, though an announcement will be made once the finalists are selected.

Plans for the candidate interviews include hosting public gatherings in Farson and Wamsutter and a series of different discussions and interviews with groups within the district.