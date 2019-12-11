Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal Now Accepting Submissions

Western Wyoming Community College’s Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal is accepting submissions from now until December 18th, 2019.

Submitters are eligible to win cash prizes!

Sweetwater County residents, including Western’s students, are invited to submit art, photography, poems, essays, stories, and creative non-fiction.

The entire literary journal would be impossible without the many authors who contributed their artistic genius, and the reason for this magazine’s existence is due to the many writers, photographers and artists in Sweetwater County. -Rachel Winward, 2019 Editor in Chief of Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal

All submissions from Western’s students and Sweetwater County residents are eligible for literature, non-fiction, and art/photography awards. The winner in each category will receive $70, with second place receiving $30.

To fill out the submission form, visit: http://bit.ly/34RzwXA, and submit one of two ways:

Email electronic copies to boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu .

. Send hard copies to:

Boar’s Tusk at Western Wyoming Community College

2500 College Drive Box E451

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Find Boars Tusk on Facebook at www.facebook.com/boarstusk2018.

For more information, email boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.