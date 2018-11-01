Boars Tusk Literary Magazine Open for Submissions

ROCK SPRINGS– Boars Tusk, Western Wyoming Community College’s Literary Magazine is open for submissions from local writers, photographers, and artists. Submissions are due December 15, 2018.

Last year, Boars Tusk published its first edition since the late 1980s and is available at local libraries or Western’s library, free of charge.

It had 73 pages of over 33 poems, pieces of art, photographs, essays, and stories.

Pieces include an essay about working horses and the Northern Arapaho resurrecting their culture; nonfiction about who one could marry in Rock Springs and an encounter with a moose; photographs of local landscapes and rivers; poems about teaching, water witches, and wind; along with realistic and sci-fi stories – ranging from caring for a loved one to a strange arcade.



All Kinds of Writing, Artwork, and Photography Accepted

According to Chris Propst, Associate Professor of English at WWCC, “It has more than met its goal of being a creative source and outlet for our college and the regional community.”

The community is encouraged to participate and submit their work. Propst says, “We’re looking for all kinds of writing, from poetry, short stories, and essays, along with artwork and photography.

“We’re excited to publish the best work from all of Western’s great students and from the local community’s writers and artists and hope to be able to use the journal in classes to share their ideas and images.”



Journal Provides a Forum for Students and the Community to Showcase Work

The journal will continue to provide a forum for students and community members to showcase their work and gives staff members hands-on experience in producing, editing, designing and publicizing the journal, skills that will be valuable in the workplace.

This submission date allows the staff to be able to work on selection and layout of material during the whole of the spring semester in a class designed to produce the journal.



Submission Guidelines and More Information

For submission guidelines, visit:

www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/english/pdf/boars_tusk_submissions18.pdf

Those interested in joining the staff this spring should enroll in ENGL 2100, Literary Journal Production, a 1 credit class (meeting Tues evenings at 5:30 to 6:20). Enrollment will begin on November 15.

Positions include an editor-in-chief, and production as well as, literary, non-fiction, and art editors.

Send hard copies of work to Boar’s Tusk, Box E451, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or email electronic copies to BoarsTusk@westernwyoming.edu.

For more information contact Chris Propst at cpropst@westernwyoming.edu.