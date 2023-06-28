Boat Safety Training Offered by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office marine unit is pleased to announce its upcoming recreational boat safety training classes.

This year, the sheriff’s office marine unit is offering both a basic boating safety class and an advanced boating operations class. The basic training course is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The advanced training course is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Those interested in the advanced operations course must also take the basic safety course.

Both classes will be held in the sheriff’s office training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Center, located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

The training is designed for fisherman and recreational boaters. Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, marlinspike seamanship, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, communications, safety and emergency equipment and procedures, state law, and much more.

A federally certified marine law enforcement training instructor from the sheriff’s office will lead the classes. Participants will receive a certificate of completion that they can use for a discount on their boating insurance.

These classes are free and open to the public, ages 8 and up. Space is limited, so please register in advance.

To register, or for more information, please contact Sergeant Steve Powell by phone at (307) 922-5337 or via email at powells@sweetwatercountywy.gov.