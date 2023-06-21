Boaters Warned to Watch Out for Sunken Boat near Buckboard Marina

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to use caution around the Buckboard Marina due to this sunken boat. SCSO Facebook photos

FLAMING GORGE — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is warning residents who plan to go boating on the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in the next couple of days to watch out for a sunken boat near Buckboard Marina.

The sunken boat could potentially cause a navigational hazard to other boaters. The partially emersed boat is located off the point of north Buckboard just south of the cliffs, according to the SCSO.

“The vessel’s owners are in the process of making arrangements to retrieve the boat,” the release stated.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging boaters to proceed with caution while traveling in that area.

No other information was provided from the Sheriff’s Office.

