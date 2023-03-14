Bob Richards (September 3, 1944 – February 21, 2023)

Bob “Pops” Richards gained his wings on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Greenville, NC.

He loved fishing, camping, and hot rods; but loved his family most.

He is survived by his wife Glenda Richards of Greenville, NC., his kids Ben and Susan Taylor of Arizona, Rich and Janet Taylor of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Dave Taylor and partner Jenny of Green River, Wyoming, Jim and Cristy Richards of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Gene Richards of Texas, Vicky and Delmer Duran of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Stacy and Pat Chevez of Washington, Krista and Alex Higby of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Gabriella Steiger, and Jonathan McCormick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, one brother, three sisters, and his second wife Hazel M. Richards.

A service will be held at a later date.