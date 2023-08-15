Bob W. Pardew (August 15, 1933 – August 11, 2023)

Bob W. Pardew, 89, passed away August 11, 2023 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Bob was born on August 15, 1933, in Priest River, Idaho, the son of Maylard and Manchel Pardew.

He graduated from Parma High School in 1952 before attending other vocational schools for maintenance certifications such as Bechtel school, Cummins Diesel school, and TD-24 school.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bob was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War and was a naval instructor.

He worked as an equipment superintendent for 30 years until his retirement in August of 1988. For 25 years, he worked in Alaska on the Trans Alaska Pipeline.

Bob married Gayle Cole in Elko, Nevada, on September 21, 1988.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 302, Elks Lodge, NRA, VFW, FFA, and the Lander Valley Sportsman’s Association.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors; he loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time at his winter home in Quartzsite, Arizona.

Survivors include his wife Gayle Pardew of Green River, WY; son David Smith of Wasilla, AK; daughters Marie Bentley of Bozeman, MT, Jill Chamberlain of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren Cody Chamberlain, Falon Page, Nicole Wilson, Brittany McCulloch, Dalas Smith, Devan Smith, Christopher Smith, Sarah Lee Smith; stepdaughter-in-law Sherry Syme; stepdaughter Gaylene Walker (Kirby); stepsons Kenneth Syme, Curtis Syme; stepgrandchildren Paul Syme, Scott Syme, James Syme, Nicole Scott, Tara Meyer, Clayton Syme, Trenton Syme, and Eric Syme.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Everett Earl Pardew.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River, WY. A viewing will take place one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment with military honors will take place in Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY.

Condoles for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.