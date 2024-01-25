Bobbi Barrasso, Wife of Sen. John Barrasso, Dies After Battle with Cancer

Update: This article was updated to include statement from Gov. Mark Gordon and Sec. of State Chuck Gray.

CASPER – Bobbi Barrasso, the wife of U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has died following a two-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Her death was announced on John Barrasso’s official U.S. Senate website.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together,” John Barrasso said.

The couple were married Jan. 1, 2008, in Thermopolis following John Barrasso’s June 22, 2007, appointment to U.S. Senator by then Gov. Dave Freudenthal.

State leaders have issued statements on Bobbi’s passing.

“Bobbi was a treasure, a Wyoming native who always put her family and the people of the state first. Jennie and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to John and their family,” Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday. “Bobbi was a longtime friend, a stalwart supporter of Wyoming and a resolute warrior against cancer. She always put service ahead of self. As a compassionate soul, she advocated tirelessly for Wyoming children, education, mental health and suicide prevention. She made a difference, and has left an indelible legacy. The Lord doesn’t make many as good as Bobbi. Wyoming was blessed to have known her. She will be missed.”

““I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bobbi Barrasso. Bobbi cared deeply about Wyoming, and did wonderful work advancing the values of our state. My thoughts and prayers are with Senator Barrasso and the entire Barrasso family,” Sec. of State Chuck Gray said.