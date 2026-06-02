Bobbi Renee King (April 30, 1965 - May 28, 2026).

Bobbi Renee King, 61, of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at her home.

She was born April 30, 1965 in Kittanning, the daughter of the late Rudolph Harmon King and Carolyn Freida (Miller) King, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked as a nurse and she enjoyed spending time with family and her dog of 16 years, Sidney. Bobbi also enjoyed gardening, gaming and watching YouTube. She spent most of her time working, taking care of others for the last 25 years.

She leaves behind to forever cherish her memory: her daughter, Justine King, of Wyoming and Pennsylvania; sisters, Lisa (Andy) Haught, of Kittanning, Mary (Ron) Williams, of Green River, Wyoming and Naomi King (John Moore), of Texas; brothers, Tony King of Wyoming and Pennsylvania and Dennis King, of Ford City; grandmother, Elvira Felix, of Cadogan; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Bobbi was preceded in death by her daughter, Alicia M. King.

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A celebration of Bobbi’s life will be held at a later date. Interment is private.