Bobbie Jean Douglas, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California.

She was born on January 1, 1945 in Stockton, California; the daughter of William Clyde Tipton Jr. and Elizabeth Lindsey. Mrs. Douglas attended schools in California.

She married Lauren Hunter Douglas Sr. on July 16, 1973 in San Diego, California. He preceded her in death March 4, 2013.

Mrs. Douglas worked all of her life being the best mom ever.

She enjoyed spending time with family; rescuing all animals, helping anyone in need; cooking for her family at holidays and birthdays; eating chocolate; happy meals; drinking strawberry milkshakes and Pepsi.

Survivors include her son Lauren H, Douglas Jr. and wife Angelicque Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming her four daughters, Lisa Kennedy of Kingman, Arizona; Patricia Douglas of Lincoln, Nebraska; Dawn Lowrance and husband Patrick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Michelle Wettstein and husband Todd of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 18 grandchildren, Tia; Tony; Angela and husband C.J.; John; Kayla and husband Kory; Myckeal; Jerico and wife Breanna; Mason and wife Mariah; Shailee and companion Jake, Darchelle and husband Jymez; Serenity and husband Christopher; Jazmin; Madisyn; Kyley; Mia; Clay and wife Julia; Brooke and companion Isaiah; Adaria and husband Darrin and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lauren H. Douglas Sr.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date in the summer of 2023 in Boulder, Wyoming

