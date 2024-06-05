Bobbie Jo Karnes (January 26, 1980 – May 23, 2024)

Bobbie Jo Karnes, 44, passed away on May 23, 2024 at the University of Utah hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on January 26, 1980 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Jerome W. Purcell and Florence J. Bevendge.

After graduating from Rock Springs High School, she studied to be a nail technician.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life, Daniel Lee Karnes, on October 28, 2017. With that marriage she gained three bonus daughters and she cherished all of the time spent with them and her grandkids.

Bobbie worked as a dispatcher and aide for the Star Bus for 18 years, until her retirement in 2022.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. Bobbie was an avid dog lover and spend lots of time with her fur babies. Halloween was her favorite holiday and she enjoyed taking all of the kids on Halloween strolls, she was also known to have done an occasional circus show for the kids as well. Bobbie loved to sit down and watch a good move, and she could always be relied upon to be the one to remember a move title or actors name at the drop of a hat when no one else could.

Survivors include her husband Daniel Karnes; parents Jerome and Florence Purcell; daughters Kristine Boice and husband Kasey, Danielle Kelly and husband Kaden, Reagen Karnes; brother Pete Bittner; sister Tammy Kannegieter and husband Travis; 5 beloved grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews all of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A dinner reception will follow.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.