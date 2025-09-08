Bobbie Lynn Eaton (September 12, 1961 – March 1, 2025)

Bobbie Lynn Eaton was born in Evanston on September 12, 1961. She passed away on March 1, 2025, peacefully in her home with her husband by her side, in Parachute, Colorado. She had been in poor health for several years, but her spirit could light up a room when she walked in.

She loved fishing, camping and being in the mountains. She was so proud to have gotten to ride the Pony Express, in Green River. She had an endless love for animals and took pride in her personal animal grooming business Bobbies’ House of Kritters. Animals weren’t her only passion, she loved serving her community both in Colorado and in Wyoming. Just to list a few, her work at the youth home in Green River and as a caregiver at people care in Colorado her job at tractor supply in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and at Walmart in both Colorado and Wyoming. She loved Colorado and Wyoming so very much.

She was preceded in death by her son Jr Pharis Eaton; her parents Wynn Fillin, Jennie Keeler and husband Roger Keeler; and her sister Cindy Ek.

She is survived by her husband Richard Eaton and her babies Dexter and Duke; her daughters Misty Leigh Cannefax and her husband Jay Conard of Allen, Texas, Shamra Zancanella and husband Edward Coplin; and granddaughter Shayna Zancanella of Green River; her son Joshua Richard Eaton of Rock Springs, Kory Eaton of Casper; her sisters Wendy Cox, Sandra Austin, and Candy Rankin; and her brothers Shawn and Nick Fillin; along with several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Her celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. September 13, 2025 at the Eagles in Green River.