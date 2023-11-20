Bobby “Bob” Joe McCaskill (August 10, 1931 – November 19, 2023)

Bobby “Bob” Joe McCaskill, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living surrounded by his daughter, son-in-law, and wonderful Deer Trail Staff. He was a 56-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Elmore City, Oklahoma.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1931 in Elmore City, Oklahoma to Edgar and Rella Jane McCaskill. Bob attended Schools in Elmore City, Oklahoma He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Corporal. As part of his service during the Cold War he became a parachutist receiving an honorable discharge. He belonged to the G Company 511th Airborne Infantry Regiment.

Bob married Elsie Baker on Feb. 14, 1969. Together they raised four daughters. Haliburton brought him to Wyoming. He was one of the first employees hired when Bridger Coal began operations. He retired in 1992 after many years as a supervisor for Drilling and Blasting. After retirement, he drove cars for Great Western Autoplex and Whisler Chevrolet. Bob was an active member of the Good Sam Club, serving as Wagonmaster as well as holding state offices. He was an avid hunter and taught many Hunter Safety classes alongside his wife.

Bob served on the board for Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center and was instrumental in the building of their current facility. He was a self-taught guitar player, learning all songs he played by ear. He played for the Young at Heart band and with a group of friends that would frequently play at Casa Chavez during dinner. Bob enjoyed camping, traveling, playing poker, Mexican train, and spending time with family. One of his favorite activities was spending time with his great-granddaughters every Sunday. He is loved and will be missed by all three girls. They love their Poppy. He was an amazing man who is loved by many. Bob’s family could not be prouder of him and the way he lived his life.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Callas, Barbara (Darin) Speed, and Stephanie Smith; three granddaughters, Raven (Jonathan) Beattie, Shenay (Bryant) Nelson, and Auna (Tanner) Mahaffey; three great-granddaughters, Ella, Olivia, and Collins Beattie. Bob is also survived by his good friend, Lowell Merrell.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie, daughter Connie, parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Cremation has taken place: Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.