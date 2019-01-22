Bobby Joe Cudney (October 27, 1932 – January 17, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Bobby Joe Cudney was born October 27, 1932 in Mansfield, Missouri. He passed away on January 17, 2019 In Murray Utah at Intermountain Medical Center. Bob was a long time resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was married to Donna Lewis-Cudney on March 03, 1956 and they had three children together, Pamela Woolsey, Robert Cudney, and Cynthia Martin-Simpson.

Bob Served in the United States Army in Germany from 1953 to 1955 and was discharged in 1962.He enjoyed working for Union Pacific Railroad as a machinist in Green River, Wyoming and Ogden, Utah for 32 years. He also worked for a contractor and developed many skills that aided him throughout his life.

Bob loved fishing with his children and grandchildren at a summer home in Pinedale, Wyoming. He made regular family camping trips up to Big Piney, Wyoming where he gave the children and grandchildren rides on four wheelers and motorcycles.

Bob was known at the local grocery stores as a sweet and kind man, always searching for good bargains and was loved by many that worked there. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Donna and other family and went on many cruises and family trips throughout his life. Bob enjoyed making frequent trips down to Wendover and Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a jack of all trades and prided himself in doing all the maintenance work around his home, as well as tending a large yard and flower gardens with his wife, Donna.

Bob was a strong, quiet, and sweet man that rubbed off on anyone that took the time to know him and he will be deeply missed by his large family and many friends throughout our community.

He is survived by his wife Donna, grandchild Krystal Simpson That resides with them, daughter in-law Connie Cudney and grandchildren Brett Woolsey, Bobby Cudney, Apatua Alexis Cudney, Shawn Cudney, Chris Martin, Daniel Martin 14 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild as well as a large extended family. He was preceded in death by parents William and Thelma Cudney, brothers Charles, Fred, William, and Arthur Cudney, sister Patsy Bucho-Purdin, and children Pamela Woolsey, Robert Cudney, and Cynthia Martin-Simpson.

Services will be held at the Union Congregational, United Church of Christ (350 Mansface St.) in Green River, Wyoming on January 25, 2019 at 1 pm. There will be a time for friends and family from 12 pm to 12:45 pm.