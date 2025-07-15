Bobby L. Bingham (June 28, 1928 – July 14, 2025)

Bobby L. Bingham, 97, a cherished resident of Green River, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 14, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.



He was born June 28, 1928 in Green River, the son of Claude Bingham and Etta Katzmeyer. Bobby dedicated his life to his family, community, and country.



Bobby attended schools in Green River.



He married Barbara Bingham January 14, 1954 in Manila. She preceded him in death January 9, 2005



Bobby later married Carm Louderback January 22, 2008 in Manila.



For 44 years, Bobby worked tirelessly as a Car Foreman, demonstrating unwavering dedication and skill in his career. His commitment extended beyond the professional realm into his service for the United States Army, where he served his country with honor and distinction.



An avid outdoorsman, Bobby’s love for nature was apparent in his passions for camping and fishing. He shared many adventures and laughter-packed evenings with friends and family, often accompanied by tunes and dancing with his wife Carm.



Survivors include one daughter, Catherine “Cathy” McCullough of Mesquite, Nevada, two grandchildren, Todd McCullough and his wife Sarah of Burbank, California, one daughter, Lyndsay Hall and her husband Rob of Layton, Utah, great-grand grandchildren, Ethan Hall, Gracie Hall, Lilly Gardner, Nixon Gardner, Abigail McCullough, several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Etta Bingham, his first wife, Barbara, one brother, Clyde Bingham, and one sister, Shirley Mackrell.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 17, 2025 in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bobby’s name to The Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

The family invites those who wish to honor Bobby’s memory to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

His warmth, humor, and zest for life will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In this time of mourning, we remember Bobby for the love he gave, the laughter he shared, and the indelible mark he left on our hearts.