Body Found Along Highway 191 in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK– On Saturday morning, October 6, an abandoned vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 191 near mile marker 29 in Yellowstone National Park.

The following evening, a missing person was reported to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The missing person matched the description of the possible driver of the abandoned vehicle and a search was initiated.

On Wednesday afternoon, October 10, a body was recovered from the Gallatin River near where the vehicle was found.

The park will release the name of the individual once next of kin has been notified.

Yellowstone National Park is leading the investigation. Gallatin County Search and Rescue provided resources to assist in locating the body.