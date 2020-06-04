Body Found, Confirmed to be Missing Woman

Originally reported by Oil City News – Trevor T. Trujillo

CASPER, Wyo. — A body found near the area of Forest Oil Road in western Natrona County has been identified by officials as Diane Broadway.

The identification comes from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Natrona County Coroner’s Office.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

79-year-old Diane Broadway, was reported missing on April 13, 2020. Broadway was described by county officials as suffering from dementia. A blue 2010 Volkswagen Beetle, believed to belong to Broadway, was located off of Forest Oil Road in Natrona County, and had reportedly been there since approximately April 8th or 9th.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Sergeant Taylor Courtney said that the body was located by Natrona County Weed and Pest approximately, approximately 4 miles from where Broadway’s vehicle was found.

The terrain where Broadway was found was described as “rolling hill type terrain, that is covered thick sage brush,” according to an NCSO statement issued Thursday.

“At this time the circumstances surrounding Mrs. Broadway’s death do not appear to be criminal in nature,” Courtney said. “But an autopsy is pending.”

Courtney said that the autopsy is standard in these cases.