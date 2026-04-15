Body Found in River Identified

GREEN RIVER — The body of a 20-year-old man who had been reported missing over the weekend was found Tuesday evening in the Green River, according to police.

The Green River Police Department said Alex James Booth, of Jamestown, was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday after he did not return home as expected.

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Authorities searched for Booth on Sunday and Monday, focusing on areas connected to his last known whereabouts, but were unable to locate him. Police entered Booth into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person and began an investigation, contacting known associates and following up on leads.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, the department requested assistance from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continued.

Later that day, at about 5:30 p.m., a passerby reported finding a body in the Green River near the Green River Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center on the west end of town. Officials confirmed at about 6 p.m., during recovery efforts, that the body was Booth.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Booth’s death remains active, police said.

Authorities thanked law enforcement partners, the public for sharing information during the search and the Green River Fire Department for its assistance.

No additional details will be released at this time out of respect for Booth’s family, officials said.