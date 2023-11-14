Body Found in Rock Springs, Next of Kin Notified

ROCK SPRINGS — A body was found in Rock Springs Saturday near the streets of Sunset and Dewar.

Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) Public Information Officer Elizabeth Coontz confirmed that the body was found at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The cause of death is unknown at this time but Coontz said no foul play is suspected.

There is not a lot of information available as of publishing time, however, Coontz said that the next of kin has been notified.

“The case is still open pending the medical report,” she said.

