Body of Missing Paddle Boarder Recovered, Victims Identified

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of the 44-year-old missing paddle boarder was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Tuesday morning, which was the third day of the search. The drowning victims have been identified as 66-year-old Ramiza Cejvan and her daughter, 44-year-old Emina Cejvan, both of Sandy, Utah.

The mother and daughter drowned in a paddle boarding accident in the Swim Beach area of the Flaming Gorge in Daggett County Sunday afternoon. R. Cejvan passed away on scene after CPR efforts were not successful. E. Cejvan did not resurface, which kicked off search and recovery efforts.

Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews began scaling back efforts Sunday due to hazardous weather conditions, and the search resumed Monday with boats and divers. After Monday, the decision was made to scale back recovery efforts. At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, recovery crews found the missing woman.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sheriff Bailey and the entire search team extend their condolences to the family during their grief.

Sheriff Bailey would also like to extend his appreciation to all involved in the search and recovery efforts, including Daggett County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Daggett County Search and Rescue, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, Green River Fire Department, Sublette County and their team Tip Top Search and Rescue, Flaming Gorge Fire District Ambulance, Castle Rock Ambulance, AirMed and Life Flight, Utah State Parks and Recreation and Division of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Division, Flaming Gorge Brew Company and Lucerne Valley Marina.