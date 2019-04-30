Body of UW Football Recruit Naphtali Moi Moi Found

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA — The body of Naphtali Moi Moi was found earlier this week by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office near the Half Moon Bay, California.

After a search last week for Moi Moi in response to a boogie boarding accident, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body in the ocean near Half Moon Bay. The body was recovered and identified as Moi Moi. The sheriff’s office reported the finding on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

SMCSO received information about a human body seen in the ocean near the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay at 11:20AM on 4/28/19. Advertisement - Story continues below... The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office also responded & will identify who this man was once family has been notified. News release to follow. @CALFIRECZU pic.twitter.com/eb3oD5RizA — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) April 28, 2019

Moi Moi had been celebrating his high school graduation with friends when he was suddenly caught in a rip tide and swept out to sea. Search efforts came up empty handed and recovery efforts for Moi Moi had concluded by the end of Friday last week.

The 6-foot-4 high school graduate had signed a national letter of intent earlier this year to play football for the University of Wyoming as a defensive lineman. Head coach Craig Bohl has been in constant contact with the family throughout the traumatic experience. Before the Cowboys spring game on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in honor of Moi Moi. Players also wore a black sticker with the number 50 on the back of their helmets — the number Moi Moi planned on wearing as a Cowboy.