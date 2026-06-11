Body Recovered in Yellowstone Lake

Body Recovered in Yellowstone Lake

Yellowstone National Park Facebook photo

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Officials are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man who was discovered in Yellowstone Lake Monday.

Occupants of a vessel discovered Brandon Rhea of Denver floating near Rock Point on the northwest shore near Bridge Bay. Rangers responded to the scene and recovered the body, along with a capsized kayak and Rhea’s personal belongings.

The National Parks Service says the investigation is ongoing and doesn’t have further information available as of publication of this post. 

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