Bond Set for Men Charged in Archery Range Case

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Bond was set Wednesday on the Rock Springs men arrested in connection with the vandalism and burglary of the Sweetwater County Archery Range.

Sean Jereb, 30, and 29-year-old Kolby Darlington appeared before Circuit Court Judge Prokos, who set Jereb’s bond at $100,000, cash or surety, and Darlington’s at $50,000, cash or surety.

Both men are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary, felony-grade Property Destruction and Defacement, and felony Theft.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Each count carries a maximum possible penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of no more than $10,000, or both. Darlington is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana).



About the Burglary and Vandalism

The Archery Range, located south of Rock Springs on County Road 9, is operated and maintained by Sweetwater County Parks and Recreation.

It was burgled and vandalized earlier this month; stolen from a storage building there was blue county-owned 2006 Polaris 450 Sportsman four-wheeler and a black Husky utility trailer.

Via mainstream and social media, the Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin that included representative photographs of the missing four-wheeler and utility trailer, asking the public to be on the lookout.

The utility trailer was found along the nearby Wilkins Peak Road by a county resident who saw the bulletin. Other leads were called in, and county detectives soon recovered the four-wheeler in Rock Springs. Darlington and Kolby were taken into custody shortly thereafter.

As of press time, both men remain in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Lowell attributed the case’s solution to “excellent investigative police work, modern technology, and input from the public.”