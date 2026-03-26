Bonita Ann Pinney (April 17, 1948 - March 21, 2026).

Bonita Ann Pinney, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the age of 77.

She was born April 17, 1948, in Hettinger, North Dakota, and spent her formative years in the same town, before embarking on a life filled with love, family, and community service.

Bonita was a dedicated professional, serving as a manager at Payless Shoe Store in Rock Springs, Wyoming and later North Glen, Colorado, for over two decades before her retirement in 2005. She was also proud of her service with the National Guard.

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Besides her professional accomplishments, Bonita was an active member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #48. She found joy in crocheting, riding her motorcycle, fishing, and sightseeing, and she was always eager to volunteer her time, serving as an officer at the American Legion.

Survivors include her two sons, Nick James Zimmerman and wife Julie of Gillette, Wyoming; Richie Zimmerman and wife Jennifer of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Harry “Skip” Tatro of Forsyth, Montana; Rick Tatro of Colorado; six grandchildren, Sarah Raisanen and husband Jessie; Trayton Haapala; Chris McInturf; Rodney Smith; Monika Smith; Brendan Smith; several great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews and former, husband James Zimmerman of Bismark, North Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Martha Tatro; her husband, Richard Pinney; one son, James “Little Jim” Harry Zimmerman; two sisters, Joan Engraf and Jackie Blade; one sister-in-law, Chuck Tatro; one nephew, Brad Engraf.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Bonita’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Her family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories of Bonita at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Bonita Ann Pinney will be remembered as a pillar of strength, compassion, and dedication, whose love and legacy will continue to inspire those she leaves behind. She will be dearly missed.