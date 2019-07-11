Bonnie C. Ringdahl (May 8, 1936 – July 5, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Bonnie C. Ringdahl, 83, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A longtime resident of Green River, Mrs. Ringdahl died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on May 8, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Leon William and Frances Clare Thompson.

Mrs. Ringdahl attended schools in Omaha and Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1954 graduate of the Green River High School. She also attended college.

She married James Ringdahl in Green River, Wyoming at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on February 4, 1954 and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2003.

Mrs. Ringdahl was employed by both School District #1 and School District #2 as a substitute teacher and at the Sweetwater County Assessor’s Office until her retirement.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Her interests included working puzzles, playing cards, traveling, spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, visiting her siblings in Arizona and California and volunteering at the church and many organizations throughout her life.

Survivors include one daughter Christine Nelson of Green River, Wyoming; one brother Jerry Thompson and wife Janice of Mission Hills, California; two sister Christie Christopherson and husband Eddie of Lavista, Nebraska and Katie Druce and husband Mike of Sun City, Arizona; two grandchildren Christopher Nelson and Matthew Nelson; one great grandson Xavier James Nelson; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the church. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church one hour prior to mass and one hour prior to the rosary.