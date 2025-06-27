Bonnie Gail Teters (June 7, 1947 – June 20, 2025)

Heaven gained one of its gentlest souls when Bonnie Gail Teters left this earth on June 20, 2025, at the age of 78. She passed away in San Diego, California, wrapped in the love of the very family she devoted her life to.

Bonnie wasn’t just the glue that held her family together, she was the soft light that made it feel like home. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose love ran deep and quiet, showing up in homemade dinners, decorated sugar cookies, hand-stitched plastic canvas crafts, and the kind of unwavering presence that made everything feel okay. Her life was a masterclass in selflessness, rooted in faith, kindness, and the kind of everyday love that never needed to be flashy to be powerful.

Bonnie was born on June 7, 1947, in Vernal, Utah, to Archie and Lamar Richins. She spent her childhood in Vernal and Price, Utah, before settling in Craig, Colorado, where she graduated from Moffat County High School in 1965. After graduation, she worked briefly at the local Frosty Freeze and then at the telephone company, until she met the love of her life, Chuck Teters.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Their love story began fast and never faded for a second. After just four months, they were married and sealed for time and all eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Temple on December 11, 1970, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with laughter, quiet devotion, and deep mutual admiration. Chuck adored her – and everyone knew it. They did everything together: raising their children, grocery runs, road trips near and far, and everything in between. They were perfectly content, always – as long as they were together.

Bonnie’s greatest joy and highest calling was motherhood. She and Chuck raised seven children: Michelle (Mike) Bonomo, Kristina (Bryan) Mouser, Tamara Dawn (Chris) Keefe, Jeff Teters, Shawn (Yesenia) Teters, Cherish (Justin) Rodrigues, and Mindy (Jason) Uitterdyk. Her love extended to twenty grandchildren: Keenan, Kalie, Darian, Brandon, Derek, Ethan, Zayla, Gavyn, Peyton, Zoey, Alexis, Madison, Audrey, Dominic, Ezra, Weston, Lincoln, Dawson, Jaxon, and Lily – each of whom she loved fiercely, with birthday cards, chocolate chip zucchini bread (Grandma’s bread), plastic canvas crafts for every holiday, visits, and a kind of love that never ran out.

Her family adored her just as fiercely in return. To be raised by Bonnie was to be taught, by quiet example, the strength of humility and the sacredness of family. She didn’t preach those values – she lived them. Through her, we learned that love is shown in the everyday moments.

A devoted homemaker, Bonnie filled her days with love and purpose: endless loads of laundry, carefully prepared dinners (always with dessert), craft projects for every occasion, gardening in Wyoming’s short summer, and small, thoughtful ways to make sure her kids and grandkids knew how deeply they were loved. No one ever left her home hungry, or without a to-go container. She served through food, smiles, and steady support, and was happiest wherever her family happened to be.

Bonnie was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout the years. Her faith was constant – lived through quiet acts of kindness, thoughtful service, and a life grounded in compassion and integrity.

Even after being diagnosed with lymphoma 15 years ago, Bonnie never stopped living. She continued to travel, host, serve, and love, whether from her own home, her children’s homes, or the middle of a big family adventure. She fought with grace and strength, her smile never fading, even in her final days.

Her children and Chuck had the gift of time to be by her side during her final months – helping her, hoping for recovery, and cheering her on every step of the way. They wouldn’t trade that time for anything in the world.

Bonnie is survived by her devoted husband Chuck, their seven children and their spouses, and their twenty grandchildren, all of whom she loved deeply. She is also survived by her siblings: Jessie Rowley, Sherron (Gary) Shepard, Richard (Cindy) Richins, and Debbie (Brad) Winder; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Lamar Richins, and siblings Edward and Susan Richins.

Bonnie’s life was full of quiet miracles, the kind that show up in full kitchens, handwritten birthday cards, heartfelt hugs, and a love so steady it made everything feel possible. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever – in every recipe, every craft project, and every family gathering where her love still lingers.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 19, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center located at 2055 Edgar Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Graveside services and interment will be held in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her memory to Cowboys Against Cancer or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, two causes that meant a great deal to her and her family.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.