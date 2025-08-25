Bonnie Ilene Cargile (December 16, 1934 – August 14, 2025)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Bonnie Ilene Cargile of Green River. She was born in North Loup, Nebraska, and passed away on August 14, 2025, at the age of 90, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one.

Though Bonnie may no longer walk beside us, her memory will forever be enshrined in the fabric of the lives of those Bonnie touched, a beacon of light guiding us through the darkness. In her absence, her spirit lives on — a gentle whisper in the breeze, a ray of sunlight on a cloudy day, a reminder that love knows no boundaries.

She was loved and cherished by many people including: her husband Charles Cargile; her grandchildren, Kristin, Kaylee, Kallie, Matthew and Mary; her great grandchildren, Austin and Kyle Hayden; and her great great grandchild Paisley.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Union Congregational Church (350 Mansface St, Green River, WY 82935).