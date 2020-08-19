Bonnie Jean Alexander (March 19, 1941 – July 24, 2020)

Bonnie Jean Alexander, age 79, passed away at her home in Evanston on July 24, 2020. Bonnie was a beloved wife, mother and friend. God bless her soul.

She was the only daughter of Violet and John Baxter Grove.

Bonnie graduated from Evanston High School in 1959. She was a talented student and enjoyed the music and drama departments. She later shared her vocal talent at weddings, funerals, Masonic installations and other functions. She was also a Job’s Daughter queen of the Evanston Bethel and attended many state and national Job’s Daughters functions.

She spent some time at the University of Wyoming and lived for a short time in Texas, but always gravitated back to Evanston. The Groves owned and operated the Hillcrest Motel. It has been a family business for over ninety years since its inception as the Deluxe Tourist Camp in 1929. Bonnie worked at the motel her entire life. She opened the Veranda Bar, a popular neighborhood, watering-hole at the Hillcrest and operated it for several years.

Bonnie married Bill Alexander on July 19, 1992. The couple loved to follow the Wyoming Cowboy football team to Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California and Hawaii.

For seven years, Bonnie and Bill were employed as medical couriers and together drove the route from Evanston to Farson and back, five days a week, year around. They picked up laboratory tests from hospitals, Veterans Administration clinics and other clinics along the route, handing them to other couriers they met. And, like a “Postman’s Holiday,” the pair would often spend Saturday of those years, visiting family and friends in Utah or seeing the beautiful scenery in other Wyoming locations.

Bonnie is surivived by her husband and two sons, David Pendleton and Chris Pendleton, of Evanston. She was preceded in death by her parents; a half-brother, John Grove; and a half-sister, Barbara Grove. She also leaves behind many close friends whose company she enjoyed.

Bonnie was laid to rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 am with a private family gathering at the Evanston City Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. The family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the University of Utah’s cardiac unit in Salt Lake City