Bonnie Jean Bingham (September 7, 1943 – June 28, 2023)

Bonnie Jean Bingham, 79, went to the loving arms of Jesus Wednesday, June 28, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and a former resident of Rock Springs.

Bonnie was born September 7, 1943 in Evanston, Wyoming; the daughter of Lawrence Joseph Calligaro and Alice Brooks.

She attended schools in Rock Springs.

Bonnie met the love of her life Blaine Clay Bingham and the two were married in Rock Springs on October 24, 1958.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and had a strong love for the Lord. Bonnie was a wonderful homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Blaine Clay Bingham; two sons, Blaine “Keith” Bingham; Larry Bingham both of Green River, Wyoming; one brother Victor “Chooch” Calligaro and wife Suzanne of Grand Junction, Colorado; one sister, Joyce Moriarty Bryson of Sarasota, Florida; two grand-daughters, Ashley Bingham and husband Tom; Sharlee Bingham; one great grandson, Joel Bingham; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Joseph and Alice Brooks Calligaro; one daughter, Lori Jo Bingham; one brother, Mark Edwin Moriarty; her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following Cremation, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefunrealhomes.com.