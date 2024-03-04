Bonnie Jean Logan (May 21, 1953-February, 24, 2024)

Bonnie Jean Logan, 70, passed away on Saturday February, 24, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on May 21, 1953 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Earl Ben Riley and Anona Tremelling.

Bonnie graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1971.

She married the love of her life and soul mate Brian Logan on December 7, 1976 in Rock Springs. He preceded in death on June 22, 2002.

Bonnie wore many hats and worked various jobs during her life. She was a frac consultant for Haliburton until her retirement in 2011 and also worked as a bartender in Rawlins for her daughter’s bar and grill.

She enjoyed spending her free time fishing, playing softball, and gardening.

She is survived by her son Jeremy W. Logan and wife Kristina of Buckeye, Arizona; daughter Brenna Logan-Potratz and husband Jeremy of Rawlins; beloved grandchildren Alan, Samuel, Jeremy, Cam; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son William B. Logan III, brother Mike, sister Pat, and her parents Ben and Anona Riley.

Bonnie’s was a fun loving free spirit and her memory will be kept alive through the love and stories shared by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

A viewing will be held from 6-8pm, Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will follow graveside services at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery next to her husband Brian and grandson Spirit Boy.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.