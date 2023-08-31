Bonnie Jeane Callaway (September 9, 1950 – August 26, 2023)

Bonnie Jeane Callaway, 72, passed away August 26, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Green River.

Bonnie was born September 9, 1950 in Provo, Utah; the daughter of Thomas Baker and Verona Cluff.

She attended school in Utah and was a 1968 graduate of Provo High school.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and an independent spirit that loved crafting with her hands; including beadwork, painting, metal work, ceramics, crochet, and quilting.

Survivors include four children, Steffen Christiansen of Warrensburg, Missouri; Russell Christiansen of Barnett, Missouri; Joshua Christiansen of Green River, Wyoming; Amanda Christiansen of Jefferson City, Missouri one brother, Kent Baker of Orem, Utah; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 2350, 88 East 2nd North Street, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.