Bonnie K. Porter (February 5, 1951 – January 4, 2019)

LYMAN– Bonnie K Porter, 67, passed away Friday January 4, 2019 in Evanston WY. She was a resident of Lyman, Wyoming for 42 years and is a former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mrs. Porter was born February 5, 1951 in Heber City UT, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Broadhead. She attended school in Heber City UT. Mrs. Porter married Craig Charles Porter Sr on April 11 1969 in Heber City UT.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, hunting, fishing, her beloved dog

Kayla and any activity that took her outside.

Survivors include her husband Craig C Porter Sr. Son Craig C Porter Jr. wife Jennifer of Rock Springs, WY, daughter Jeanette K Beck husband Brad of Evanston, WY. One brother Gene (Butch) Broadhead of Heber City UT, sister Janet Mitchell and husband Mike of Fort Bridger, WY. Sister Connie Broadhead and husband John of Heber City, UT. Grandchildren include Malarie, Chase, Cameron, Ashley, Jubran, Amber, Dustin, Calvin, Weston and Kasie. 8 great grandchildren as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Glade Broadhead.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com.