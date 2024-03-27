Bonnie “Red Needle” Nelson (October 25, 1960-March 19, 2024)

Bonnie “Red Needle” Nelson, 63, of Monroe City, Indiana passed away surrounded by her family on March 19, 2024. She was born in Thermopolis, on October 25, 1960, to the late James Franklin Chalcraft and Aileen Haskins Page and grew up on the Wind River Reservation. Bonnie worked for more than 25 years as a private caretaker. She married Jason Nelson on July 1, 1994.

Bonnie was a one of a kind person who loved to care for people especially when it came to cooking for people. She was always willing to help anyone in need and never asked for anything in return. Bonnie was a member of the Vincennes Eagle Lodge. In her free time, she enjoyed rock collecting, cooking, camping, being outdoors, flower gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Bonnie had a wonderful sense of humor and always enjoyed cracking open a cold one. She was very proud of her heritage as being Native American and was a member of the Cheyenne and Araphao Tribe of Oklahoma. Bonnie will be deeply missed by all and remembered as the special soul she was.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Jesse “Payne” Fisher, Lawrence Gambler, James Chalcraft Jr., Cornelia Page; granddaughter Theodora Elizabeth Carter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jason Nelson; children Colby Keener, Rachel (Tyler Robinson) Grimm, Roxanne (Adam Lett) Grimm, Bryan Grimm Jr., Cheyenne (Jourdan) Hakes, Katelynn (Tim Schultz) Carter, Tanna Nelson; grandchildren Mackenzie Bolding, Addison Catt, Tristan Grimm, Keesten Like, Everleigh Hakes, Fynlee Daugherty, Oakleigh Hooks, Brynlei “Honey” Daugherty, Brody Terrell, Gatlin Hakes, Nolan “Chicken Wing” Carter, Blakely “Bluebird” Nelson, Raelynn Aileen Grace Schultz; siblings Ann (Dan) Laabs, Mary Montoya, Shirley Fisher, Tina (David Casey) Stagner, Diana Chalcraft, Hope (Moses) Urrutia, Ginger (Joe) Troester, Craig Frazier, Sarge Frazier, Peanut Frazier, Sandy (Steve) Williams, Randy (Linda) Chalcraft, Bonnie (Bo) Strickalnd, and Connie Stalter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Good Samaritan Oncology group for their exceptional care of Bonnie.