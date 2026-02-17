Boschetto Receives 14-20 Years in Prison for Child Porn

GREEN RIVER — Vincent Boschetto is going to prison for more than a decade after changing his plea to charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children for possessing child pornography.

Boschetto, 35, was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison during an argued sentencing Tuesday morning before District Court Judge Richard Lavery. Boschetto changed his plea Dec. 18, 2025, pleading guilty to counts four, seven and 10, while pleading no contest to the other counts filed against him.

Lavery sentenced Boschetto to a term of eight to 10 years in prison for the first count, six to 10 years in prison for the second count, to be served consecutively to the first count. Boschetto also received a suspended sentence of eight to 10 years for the other eight counts to be served consecutively with the second count and concurrently with each other. He was given 182 days of credit for time served. He will have three years supervised probation following his release. The 10 counts of possession of child pornography each had a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His bond was originally set at $500,000 cash only following his initial appearance last August.

No victim impact statements were made, and no witnesses were called by Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe and Public Defender Rick Helson. Erramouspe argued for two sentences of between eight and 10 years for the first two counts to be served consecutively, followed by a suspended sentence of eight to 10 years for other eight counts to be served consecutively to the second count and concurrently with one another, with three years of supervised probation upon Boschetto’s release. Helson argued for five to 10 years for the first two counts to be served consecutively and argued for no supervised probation, saying the parole system is sufficient to keep tabs on Boschetto.

Erramouspe said the argument for sentencing is something that he has made for similar cases in the past, though he commends Boschetto for taking accountability for his crimes. Regardless, Erramouspe said child pornography isn’t something that someone just comes across on the Internet.

“You have to actively seek it out,” he said.

Erramouspe said the children in the images and videos will be revictimized every time the material is downloaded and shared online and said the material itself is abhorrent and goes against societal norms. He said the message should be sent that if someone seeks out and uses child pornography, they will be caught and anyone who feels sexual gratification from looking at that type of pornography should seek help.

Helson said he agrees with the state, thought sought a lighter sentence for Boschetto. Helson said Boschetto recognizes he has a problem and took steps in finding treatment. Boschetto himself apologized for his actions.

“I’m sorry for getting into that headspace,” Boschetto said. “Every kid in those videos is a victim and I know it’s wrong.”

Lavery asked Boschetto how he fell into seeking child pornography, with Boschetto saying porn addiction is “like a black hole.” Lavery said both he and District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson have dealt with multiple, similar cases over the years and cited Boschetto’s use of marijuana as a likely contributing factor in this situation. Lavery described child pornography as some of the most horrid and disgusting materials a person can deal with, saying he feels bad for officers and prosecutors who deal with it.

“These law enforcement folks, I can’t imagine the damage that’s done to them,” he said.

Lavery described the children involved as slaves who are repeatedly abused and said if the demand wasn’t there, it wouldn’t be created, saying Boschetto is part of that demand. The judge encouraged Boschetto to seek treatment for the pornography and substance abuse issues he has while serving his sentence.

Boschetto was originally arrested Aug. 20, 2025, when a cell phone belonging to him was discovered Aug. 14, 2025, containing images and videos. Court documents state Boschetto told RSPD investigators following his arrest that he used the phone to download child pornography and sought materials using a VPN (virtual private network) to hide the phone’s IP (Internet protocol) address. He told investigators he looked for material through Telegram groups, saying he only received the images and never sent them to anyone. He also claimed he looked for child pornography because he wanted to locate people who were molesting children as a vigilante but was unable to locate people in the videos. He also said he sought sex addition treatment for pornography prior to his arrest.