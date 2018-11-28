Boulder Bar & Grill Seeking Full-Time & Part-Time Cooks

Boulder Bar & Grill in Boulder, Wyoming is looking to hire Full-Time & Part-Time Cooks.
Experience is preferred but not necessary.
Must be available for night shifts.
To Apply
Pick up an application in person at 8782 US-191, Boulder, WY 82923
or Call 307-537-5480 and ask for Hugh
or Email a copy of your resume to boulderstore8782@yahoo.com
Boulder Bar & Grill
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.