Boulder Bar & Grill Seeking Full-Time & Part-Time Cooks

Boulder Bar & Grill in Boulder, Wyoming is looking to hire Full-Time & Part-Time Cooks.

Experience is preferred but not necessary.

Must be available for night shifts.

To Apply

Pick up an application in person at 8782 US-191, Boulder, WY 82923

or Call 307-537-5480 and ask for Hugh

or Email a copy of your resume to  boulderstore8782@yahoo.com

Boulder Bar & Grill 

