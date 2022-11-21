Boy Scout Logan Conover Earns Eagle Scout, Silver Palm Award

ROCK SPRINGS — Logan Conover not only received his Eagle Scout badge, but his Silver Eagle Palm during a recent ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center with his parents Samantha and Dustin Conover in attendance. Conover belongs to Scout Troop 86, where he has served as den chief, senior patrol leader, and scribe.

To earn Scouting’s highest rank, Conover earned 22 merit badges, learned basic skills such as first aid, showed leadership, participated in numerous service projects, and lived by the Scout Oath and Law.

For his Eagle Scout service project, he led others in building a cat tree for the Humane Society. To earn the Silver Palm, he earned 15 merit badges beyond the 22 required for the Eagle Scout honor.