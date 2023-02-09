Scouts Visit BLM Wild Horse Facility

Scouts Jacob Trautman and Ava Rowsell enjoyed viewing the wild horses at the BLM Wild Horse Facility.

ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA Troops 8 and 307 recently visited the Rock Springs Bureau of Land Management Horse Facility.

On February 3 the troops toured the facility with BLM employee DJ Wellhouse. Those on the tour were Scouts Jacob Trautman, Ava Rowsell, Rileigh Trautman and Elizabeth Burton, and Scoutmasters Sandra Troutman and Laura Rowsell.

The Scouts toured the facility for one requirement on their Citizenship in the Nation merit badges, which they are currently working on with counselor Vera Trefethen.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Other badge requirements include writing to a member of Congress about a national issue, viewing the national news for five days, and learning about the Declaration of Independence, Preamble, Constitution, and Bill of Rights, and how to be a good citizen. Citizenship in the Nation is required to earn the Eagle, which is Scouting’s highest rank.