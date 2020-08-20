Boy’s and Girls Club of Sweetwater County Receives Big Donation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County was awarded $52,000 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming. The Club has been a community partner since its inception in 2010.

Because of the efforts of United Way and the community, the Boys and Girls Club has been able to serve school age children, and provide them with a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors. All members are on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

The board, staff, Club members and families are very thankful for all of those who donate to United Way yearly.