Boys and Girls Club Receives Generous Grant from Blue Cross/Blue Shield

ROCK SPRINGS — The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County received a grant of $19,852.94 from the Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation for the fifth year in a row.

This grant is directed for their Healthy Habits program for the 2019 year. The BGC of Sweetwater County Healthy Habits program aims to help the Club provide healthy snacks to their members, as well as the introduction of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Throughout this program members also learn the importance of being active through games and activities. The Healthy Habits program ensures that club youth have the opportunity to try new foods and learn about the importance of healthy habits.

Included in the low cost to attend the BGC of Sweetwater County members are fed a healthy snack when arriving to club, throughout the school year. During the summer program members are fed healthy options for breakfast, lunch, and snack each day.

Pictured BGC of Sweetwater County members (left to right): Nazalie Gerken, Sophia Bozner, Alexis Rivera-Little, Chloe Senstock, Brynlee Blake, Porter Dorigatti, Emily Nieto, Bently Eguade, Tallis Fisher, Bryan Powell, and Joshua Jones.

“We are so grateful that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation chose to support our Healthy Habits program for another year,” stated BGC of Sweetwater County CEO, Lisa Stewart. “We make sure our members and families are getting fed as well as learning about healthy options.”

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County contact CEO, Lisa Stewart at bgcofsw@gmail.com or (307) 382-2639.